  • Home Home

Homeowner warned after sharing photos of mystery plants taking over backyard: 'They are prolific'

"All the more reason to get rid of them."

by Christine Dulion
A homeowner in upstate New York turned to Reddit for help after discovering five different burning bushes in their backyard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner in upstate New York turned to Reddit for help after discovering five different bushes in their backyard all seemed to look alike.

The pics, posted in the r/invasivespecies subreddit, show various leafy shrubs, with several showing the tell-tale signs of their color changing to a fiery red. The post asked, "Are all these burning bush?"

A homeowner in upstate New York turned to Reddit for help after discovering five different burning bushes in their backyard.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A homeowner in upstate New York turned to Reddit for help after discovering five different burning bushes in their backyard.
Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters positively identified the culprit as burning bush, an ornamental shrub once popular in landscaping but now banned or restricted in multiple states because of how aggressively it spreads. The shrub's dense growth and distinctive red fall color may seem charming, but commenters were quick to share tips on getting rid of this stubborn invader.

"Looks like it! NY has so much. No need to spray, just prune it back a few years in a row and it will die," one advised

The OP responded, "Bummer. But I've always hated the way they look so all the more reason to get rid of them next year."

Burning bush crowds out native plants and spreads quickly with the assistance of birds, who eat the fruits, helping to disperse the seeds.


For homeowners, invasive plants like this cause major headaches. Not only are they a nightmare to get rid of, but they also outcompete the plants you really want to grow in your yard. And, by disrupting an area's natural biodiversity, there are rippling consequences — from degrading soil quality to harming the animals and insects that depend on other plant species.

Replacing invasives with native plants is not only safer for local ecosystems but also saves you time and money on yard maintenance. Native species typically require less watering and fewer fertilizers, which can lower your bills and reduce the amount of toxic compounds running off into water sources. Plus, native gardens help support pollinators, which strengthens our food supply.

Homeowners looking for easy, eco-friendly alternatives have plenty of options, including rewilding their yards with mixed native meadows, low-maintenance clover, hardy buffalo grass, and xeriscaping designs that work with minimal water. Even partial lawn replacements can offer great benefits for gardeners.

Commenters chimed in with their takes on the yard situation.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One said, "Yes they are, one of my hated perennial shrubs in the nursery business."

Another added, "Try to pull them by the roots if you can, they are prolific root sprouters. A pickaxe works well for this. I've pulled hundreds of them with one."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x