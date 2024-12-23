First-time home builder seeks advice for constructing unusually small house: 'The cost of houses down here is just ridiculous'

"There is no room for that kinda stuff."

Even though tiny homes are a lot more compact and typically more affordable than conventional properties, it's still difficult to know where to start when either commencing a build or investing your hard-earned cash.

Thankfully, there are internet communities full of folks who are bursting with advice. That's why one person asked the r/TinyHouses subreddit for some pearls of wisdom.

"What are some insights that are often overlooked by first time tiny home buyers/builders?" they asked. "The cost of houses down here is just ridiculous and I don't want/need a massive house. I'm just now starting my research into this lifestyle/community. Hoping to get some insights."

Among the key insights was the need for a plan regarding plumbing and sewage.

"Plumbing alone can end up costing you the build or not…find land with a septic preferable already in place," one person said.

Meanwhile, someone noted a useful consideration when thinking through the layout of the interior space.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"If you have a loft over your kitchen it will smell bad," they observed. Indeed, steam and odors from making meals will rise, and if the bed is located above the kitchen area, the smell will get trapped in fabrics and the mattress, meaning it won't be too pleasant a place to sleep.

Another Redditor had a suggestion for a lifestyle change that will prove beneficial.

"Get rid of all your useless crap," they said. "There is no room for that kinda stuff."

🗣️ Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Embracing minimalism is key to a happy tiny home life — but it can also work wonders in larger homes, too. You'll need to make the most of all your available space, so it's essential to keep only the things you really need. While it can be tough to declutter, it can have mental health benefits by enabling greater clarity of thought because of fewer distractions.

What's more, sticking to a minimalist lifestyle will discourage overconsumption, which will save money and prevent items from heading to polluting landfills once they inevitably come to the end of their use.

With less space, it will also cost much less to heat, cool, or illuminate the interior, which can lead to a sharp reduction in energy bills — or better yet, invest in renewable energy technology to avoid making utility payments entirely.

There's clearly a lot to consider, but swapping to a tiny home can save money, help you to be more mindful, and encourage a more sustainable life.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







