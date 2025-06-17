Mom shares budget-friendly hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'Love this'

"Going to try it tomorrow."

One mom on TikTok has parents cheering for a super easy, budget-friendly baby activity that also cuts down on clutter and waste.

And the best part? You already have everything you need at home.

The scoop

Keeping a baby entertained can be tricky, especially when you want things to be affordable and low-waste.

Instead of buying a new toy, Pua Wyers (@wyerstribe) shared how she turned empty paper towel rolls into a fun activity for her baby. It's free, quick to set up, and perfect for keeping little ones busy and curious.

All you need is a flat surface, tape, empty toilet paper or paper towel rolls, and small balls or toys that your baby can safely drop through the tubes.

Tape a few of the empty rolls vertically to your chosen surface, stacking or arranging them side by side to create a sort of chute or track.

Then, give your baby the toys so they can drop them. Ta-da!

How it's helping

This simple hack is a big win for parents. First, it clearly saves money: You are using what you already have at home, so there's no need to buy new toys. It also saves time: The setup takes just a few minutes, and it'll keep your baby entertained longer than you'd expect.

Lastly, this simple game is a good way to repurpose common household items and cut down on waste. Instead of tossing cardboard tubes in the trash, you're giving them second lives.

What everyone's saying

Parents loved the simplicity of this hack. Comments poured in with excitement and appreciation, including "Love this! Going to try it tomorrow" and "Trying this."

This hack helps us remember that, if we get a bit creative, we can make the most out of anything, whether it's old clothes or paper towel rolls.

