'Avoid smart fridge': Reddit thread shares hard-earned refrigerator buying advice

A Reddit post about two broken Samsung refrigerators in just five years struck a chord with budget-conscious shoppers.

The original poster stated in Reddit's r/BuyItForLife that they were trying to replace a fridge in their house for less than $600. They hoped that their price point would be enough to cover something very basic but reliable.

Commenters repeatedly warned against Samsung appliances and "smart fridges." They instead recommended sticking with plain, entry-level models from brands like Whirlpool, GE, and Frigidaire. One person even said, "Buy from Costco if possible. Much better return policies if something breaks."

Another noted: "Buy simple as you can with no water line. Avoid 'smart fridge.'"

Replacing a fridge is expensive, disruptive, and stressful, especially for households on tight budgets. For renters and landlords, it can also create tension over prioritizing lower upfront cost, durability, or brand preference.

When appliances need replacements sooner than expected, households cycle through more products and packaging. That means they spend more money and generate more waste.

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As shown in the Reddit thread, many shoppers are increasingly valuing repairability and simplicity over flashy upgrades. When every added feature is another possible point of failure, "basic" starts to sound like a luxury.

A few commenters had some other solid advice to give.

"You could try looking at local appliance stores. Sometimes they have scratch and dent fridges for a good price," said one Reddit user.

While a scratched fridge may not seem aesthetically pleasing, it might be a small price to pay to make sure your budget stays intact. You may also be able to cover it up with a strategically placed magnet or two.

And if you desire ice or filtered water, another commenter has you covered: "I have filtered water at my tap. I use a PUR pitcher filter without the filter to fill and keep filtered water in my fridge. Second, I make ice with the filtered water using ice trays in my mini fridge freezer, then fill the ice bin in my main freezer...so you can have filtered water/ice while having it not be part of the fridge."

While appliance shopping can be a hassle, there's almost always a solution out there that makes things easier and is budget- and eco-friendly.

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