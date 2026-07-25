"What should my next steps be because I am so upset right now."

A renter said dealing with a broken AC reached a breaking point when their son's bedroom was reportedly sitting at 80-81 degrees, even though the apartment complex had already marked the maintenance request complete.

In a post on Reddit, the renter said the AC was taking "3 hours to cool down 1 degree" and that the apartment had "closed out my ticket. They did nothing."

What happened?

According to the tenant, the cooling problems led them to request maintenance attention to specifically focus on cleaning and inspecting parts of the system, including the coils and motor wheel.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The renter posted images of what they identified as the evaporator coils while asking whether that part of the unit was even cleanable.

"I bet they came and did their little heat gun to the vent saw cold ac comes out and left," they wrote.

Commenters related to these frustrations, with one bluntly expressing that "apartment maintenance isn't going to do what you ask them to do honestly." Another user offered a potential fix: "Just buy the non rinse evaporator coil cleaner. Spray it on and walk away."

For households dealing with uneven cooling, newer technology can make a major difference. Readers who want to compare options can check out EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

For rooms that need a more focused fix, Merino is another option.

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Why does it matter?

Many renters have little control over the equipment in their homes, even when it is inefficient and costly to operate. The lack of a working AC unit is not merely uncomfortable; it can heighten the risk of heat stroke and other health risks — especially for families already facing high costs, with one Tennessee single mother dealing with a broken air conditioner during dangerous heat, along with 50,000 other Tennessee households also without AC.

Landlords across the country have also been seen preventing renters from adopting other money-saving lifestyle changes, including gardening and hanging clotheslines to dry their laundry.

That lack of control can leave tenants paying more while living in worse conditions.

In cases like this one, a quick maintenance closeout may not address the underlying issue if components are dirty, airflow is restricted, or a unit is simply aging out.

What can I do?

Documentation can help.

Keep records of indoor temperatures, save maintenance requests, take photos, and communicate with management in writing so there is a clear timeline if the issue continues.

If building rules are getting in the way of practical home improvements, readers who want to work with landlords or housing associations on rule changes may want to check out this HOA guide. Homeowners looking beyond HVAC upgrades can also use EnergySage. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

And for readers comparing heating and cooling options, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help sort through systems.

After the ticket was closed, they asked, "What should my next steps be because I am so upset right now."

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