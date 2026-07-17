Tennessee mom's home hits 82 degrees, and she learns nearly 50,000 households lack any AC

"I'm scared that if I leave, they could have heat stroke."

As temperatures in Christina Joann Rainey's rural West Tennessee home hit 82 degrees, the single mother and her 15-year-old daughter looked for relief wherever they could, including sitting in the car and making runs to Dollar General for lemonade.

After several repairs, her aging air conditioner still needs to be replaced — a project expected to cost about $7,500, which she cannot afford.

What's happening?

Across Tennessee, Rainey's struggle is part of a broader problem: May figures from the U.S. Census Bureau estimate that about 2% of homes in the state — nearly 50,000 households — may have no air conditioning at all, WXPR reported.

During a period of severe heat risk in Tennessee, with "feels like" temperatures rising past 110 degrees in some areas, Rainey was left searching for ways to cope.

She said she also worried about being away from home too long because of her dog and older cat.

"I'm scared that if I leave, they could have heat stroke," she said.

Christopher Uejio, a professor at Florida State University, said longer-lasting and more intense heat waves are forcing people to think about costlier ways to stay safe.

The problem is not limited to Tennessee: The same estimates put Arkansas near 3%, Minnesota and Ohio close to 4%, and Wisconsin above 7%.

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"As these heat events get longer and more protracted, more expensive adaptations have to be considered," he said.

For homeowners facing an expensive replacement, heat pumps can be a compelling option because they are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while providing both heating and cooling. Tax credits, rebates, and lower energy bills can help offset the upfront cost and create long-term savings, and shoppers can compare options through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace.

For a more targeted fix, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point that can be installed in under an hour.

Why does it matter?

Air conditioning is often framed as a comfort, but during extreme heat, it can quickly become a health and safety necessity. Older adults, children, people with disabilities, pets, and people with chronic illnesses can face danger when indoor temperatures remain elevated for hours or even days.

Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County's chief health policy adviser, said homes without AC are often in communities already managing other hardships.

"Lack of air conditioning is not an isolated issue — it overlaps with so many other issues. Heat is a multiplier of existing vulnerabilities," Weston said.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by increasing the risk of heat stroke, aggravating asthma and heart conditions, straining power grids, and driving up household energy costs.

They can also cause people to miss work, spend money they do not have on short-term relief, and force difficult decisions between cooling their homes and paying for other necessities.

The Census Bureau has described its AC dataset as experimental, and it may miss cases like Rainey's — for example, a system that recently broke or window units that are too costly to run regularly.

What's being done?

Some relief programs are available, but access varies widely depending on where people live.

In early July, the Tennessee Emergency Management Authority's online tracker listed nine cooling centers statewide, and some local programs provide free fans or window units to eligible residents.

Eligible households may be able to get help through the Tennessee Valley Authority's Home Uplift program, which supports efficiency improvements such as sealing gaps, insulating ductwork, and replacing older air conditioners.

Rainey said, however, that when she looked into it, applications were not being accepted in her area, underscoring how uneven assistance can be from one community to the next.

Homeowners looking for bigger long-term savings can also use EnergySage, a free solar quotes comparison tool. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

And for anyone comparing whole-home replacement options, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can also be a useful place to start.

Rainey later got some immediate relief when a local technician loaned her a window unit, prompting her to say: "I'm so thankful for that, because he didn't have to do that, and that was free of charge."

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