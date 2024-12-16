Outraged homeowner disputes absurd accusation from next-door neighbor: 'The idea is ridiculous'

"I hope you have a stout fence or wall around your property to deter him."

A frustrated homeowner reached out to Reddit for advice since their neighbor has been spreading lies about their greenhouse.

According to the original poster, their neighbor has been going around telling other people in the community that the OP is breeding and keeping rats in their greenhouse. While this is far from the truth, the neighbor won't let go of their outlandish claims.

The neighbor has gone so far as to call an exterminator on the OP, and even the exterminator tried to assure him that the OP was not breeding rats. However, nothing seems to stop the neighbor's harassment.

"His partner has been in my greenhouse when I showed her my tomato plants and asked if she wanted the excess crop, so she has been trying to tell him that he's delusional too," wrote the OP.

Redditors empathized with the OP and tried to offer potential solutions for deterring the rat-breeding delusions.

"I hope you have a stout fence or wall around your property to deter him and act as a definitive boundary so that if he does trespass, it's obvious," wrote one user.

Navigating difficult neighbor relations can be especially challenging. Across the U.S., neighbors have acted as barriers for homeowners trying to implement eco-friendly changes to their homes.

The OP also mentioned how the neighbor called the police on them for using a compost bin. In similar situations, neighbors have chopped down homeowners' trees without their consent, complained about native-plant gardens, and trespassed onto homeowners' properties.

Luckily, in this case, the OP's fellow neighbors know the claims about her greenhouse are false. To protect her household from any other false and potentially damaging claims by the neighbor, the OP also installed cameras on their property and has been keeping a spreadsheet of all the incidents with the neighbor.

Redditors continued to discuss the neighbor's frustrating behavior.

"If my neighbor told me some other neighbor was breeding rats in their greenhouse, I'd laugh in their face," commented one user. "The idea is ridiculous."

"I would hide realistic stuffed toy animals in the garden," joked one user.

