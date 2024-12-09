Homeowners left divided over community-mandated lawn maintenance decisions: 'Are you allowed to plant a clover lawn?'

"Let go of the idea of the 'perfect lawn.'"

Homeowners are increasingly torn between a desire to have a nice lawn and a yearning to stop using harmful herbicides and pesticides.

One such homeowner recently took to Reddit seeking advice on the topic. Overuse of herbicides and pesticides can contaminate the environment. It can get into our food supply and can even cause illnesses.

This tug-of-war between well-manicured lawns and the use of chemicals has left homeowners divided over community-mandated lawn maintenance decisions. While many HOAs require uniform lawns, some have allowed the planting of native lawns. These are better for the environment but do come with challenges. Native lawns can be patchy and brown and are prone to excessive weed growth.

🗣️ Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Sierra Club of Maryland offers a helpful guide to pesticide and herbicide alternatives. An important piece of advice: "Let go of the idea of the 'perfect lawn.'" This is because traditional, lush, green lawns require excessive water and the use of damaging herbicides and pesticides.

HOAs around the country have struggled to keep up with the changing times. Fights between residents and HOA boards have raged over everything from solar panel installations to electric vehicle charging stations. But working with your HOA boards to make eco-friendly changes isn't just beneficial for the environment. It can also save you money in the long run.

As the original poster noted on Reddit, they want a nice lawn, too. They just don't want to use harmful chemicals to get it.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

A helpful user commented on the post, "Are you allowed to plant a clover lawn?" She pointed out that clover lawns don't require a lot of maintenance, making it an attractive option.

And another user suggested something more old-fashioned: hard work.

"I use a garden fork and pull them [the weeds] out," they wrote. "It usually takes a few good afternoons a few times a year, and it's gotten easier every year because fewer come back."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





