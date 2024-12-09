  • Home Home

Homeowners left divided over community-mandated lawn maintenance decisions: 'Are you allowed to plant a clover lawn?'

"Let go of the idea of the 'perfect lawn.'"

by Craig Gerard
"Let go of the idea of the 'perfect lawn.'"

Photo Credit: iStock

Homeowners are increasingly torn between a desire to have a nice lawn and a yearning to stop using harmful herbicides and pesticides.

One such homeowner recently took to Reddit seeking advice on the topic. Overuse of herbicides and pesticides can contaminate the environment. It can get into our food supply and can even cause illnesses

This tug-of-war between well-manicured lawns and the use of chemicals has left homeowners divided over community-mandated lawn maintenance decisions. While many HOAs require uniform lawns, some have allowed the planting of native lawns. These are better for the environment but do come with challenges. Native lawns can be patchy and brown and are prone to excessive weed growth.

🗣️ Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

🔘 Absolutely not 💯

🔘 Yes — it's part of the deal 🤝

🔘 Only in extreme circumstances 🏚️

🔘 We should ban HOAs 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The Sierra Club of Maryland offers a helpful guide to pesticide and herbicide alternatives. An important piece of advice: "Let go of the idea of the 'perfect lawn.'" This is because traditional, lush, green lawns require excessive water and the use of damaging herbicides and pesticides.

HOAs around the country have struggled to keep up with the changing times. Fights between residents and HOA boards have raged over everything from solar panel installations to electric vehicle charging stations. But working with your HOA boards to make eco-friendly changes isn't just beneficial for the environment. It can also save you money in the long run. 

As the original poster noted on Reddit, they want a nice lawn, too. They just don't want to use harmful chemicals to get it. 

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

A helpful user commented on the post, "Are you allowed to plant a clover lawn?" She pointed out that clover lawns don't require a lot of maintenance, making it an attractive option.

And another user suggested something more old-fashioned: hard work. 

"I use a garden fork and pull them [the weeds] out," they wrote. "It usually takes a few good afternoons a few times a year, and it's gotten easier every year because fewer come back."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x