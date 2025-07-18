Woman shares hacks using bread bag clips that usually get thrown away: 'That's smart'

If you're the type who always ends up with a jumble of tangled cords or mysteriously disappearing hair ties, one clever TikToker may have just delivered your new favorite household hack, and it involves something you were probably about to toss in the trash: plastic bread bag tags.

The scoop

The video, shared by content creator scratchesthebrain (@scratchesthebrain), showcases bread tags being used in various ways to cut clutter and save time. The tips include using them to label and separate cords, store hair ties, and even connect string lights.

"There [are] lots of other uses for them," the creator says in the video. "I use them in my 3D collages."

With a marker, you can write on the clips to label which cord belongs to which device. You can also loop hair ties through them for easy access or use them as mini fasteners around your workspace.



The possibilities are many. Other repurposing ideas include labeling wine glasses (especially helpful when you're hosting a group). If you have a bunch of tags piling up, you can also donate them to a nonprofit, such as Danielle Cares for Chairs, which recycles them and uses the funds to buy wheelchairs for those in need.

How it's helping

Aside from the obvious time-saving benefits, this hack can help you avoid the cost of fancy cord organizers or desk accessories, often priced between $10 and $30. It's also a simple way to reduce household waste, cutting down on clutter and making use of an item that typically ends up in the trash.

Reducing the number of plastic items we throw away helps minimize the waste accumulating in landfills. It also keeps our oceans better protected from pollution that harms marine life and microplastics that end up in our food and bodies. Every small reuse adds up, especially when scaled across millions of households.

What everyone's saying

Viewers liked the variety of uses for these repurposed bread tags.

"That's smart tbh," one commenter wrote. The content creator replied, "The tag to prevent cord tangle is a hack I recommend, 10/10!"

