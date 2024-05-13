Landscaper receives adverse reaction after sharing photo of 'menace' tree: 'Kill it with fire'

While the pictures are very pretty, the reaction in the comments was not what this landscaper seemed to expect.

One landscaper was in for a shocking discovery when they posted on r/Landscaping about their client's new tree.

"My client's ornamental pear tree is my new favorite tree," they declared in the post, which also featured two photos of a tree in full blossom. The tree in the photos looks around 10 years old, and its branches are thick with small, white flowers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Kill it. Kill it with fire," said one user.

"Cute trees for about five years, thereafter a complete menace!" said another commenter. "Also, they are on the invasive species list!"

"Bradford pear? Smells so bad," said a third commenter.

According to commenters, the original poster had unfortunately fallen in love with a Bradford pear tree, a species quickly becoming notorious among landscapers and environmentalists. Some states seek to ban them, and North Carolina is offering free replacement trees for those who get rid of a Bradford pear.

The problem is the way that invasive species spread. In their native environment, species like the Bradford pear develop alongside other species that compete with them for resources and even eat them. That means they can't grow and multiply too quickly.

But in a new environment, without competition or predators, invasive species take off, growing and spreading wildly. They can crowd out native species and damage entire ecosystems.

Plus, in the case of the Bradford pear, there's also the unpleasant odor to worry about.

Thankfully, there are many other options that are better for your yard and the environment, such as growing native plants. They're ultra-low-maintenance since they're perfectly designed for the local climate; they attract native pollinators and other wildlife; and they come in a huge variety, including many beautiful trees. Even replacing a small part of your lawn with native flowers or trees can help you and the ecosystem.

