Homeowner removes 'nightmare' property feature that could have caused serious harm: 'They are terrible'

"You won't miss it!"

by Lettecha Johnson
Photo Credit: TikTok

North Carolina TikToker Kalif (@kalifcarter) provided humorous video commentary as he and his brother dealt with a backyard invader. They had to cut down a tree that the state declared invasive.

The clip of his lush green yard focuses on a tall Bradford pear tree set for removal.

@kalifcarter Cutting down a #bradfordpear tree with my brother chinny. #kalifcarter #bradfordpeartree #beyonce #cowboycarter #country ♬ original sound - Kalif

"The state of North Carolina told us to take this tree down. They told us they would give us a tree to replace it," Kalif narrates. The Bradford Pear Bounty Program offers this native tree/invasive tree exchange to any North Carolina resident on a first-come, first-served basis at scheduled events.

Clearly, his brother Chinny does most of the work for the tree removal. "I did end up helping him, but had to put the fake hammer down," Kalif quipped.

While cutting down any tree can be labor-intensive, removing all invasive species and starting the rewilding process to prevent resprouting is worth it.

"Bradford pears are invasive and awful," said one commenter. 

Another stated, "I love seeing this. They are terrible trees."

According to Tree Bounty NC, Bradford pear trees are structurally weak, causing them to break easily in storms and resulting in a mess. If such a storm blows their long, sharp thorns into another area, it can pop tractor tires. Further propagation can occur as birds spread seeds after consuming the tree's small fruits. 

They endanger a healthy ecosystem by quickly overrunning fields and forming dense thickets that shade out natives. 

As someone commented, "Those trees are a nightmare. You won't miss it!!"

Without native plants growing wild in fields or in place of monoculture lawns, all life loses out. Such plants produce oxygen and soak up polluting carbon, thereby reducing the amount that can trap atmospheric heat. So they're worth protecting.

Upgrading to a natural lawn saves money on general maintenance since nature can work wonders when left alone. From goldfinches to monarch butterflies, pollinator habitats foster biodiversity and protect the food chain. 

Since these plants aren't thirsty, cultivating them supports much-needed water conservation and lowers water bills. For example, rain gardens rely solely on runoff from a nearby roof and filter groundwater. Xeriscaping, which combines drought-resistant plants with the existing hardscape, is perfect for arid climates. 

Take it a step further by grouping various native flora, such as buffalo grass, shrubs, or groundcovers, that shade out weeds while preventing erosion.

"Get a fruit tree or two!" someone advised Kalif as part of the exchange.

