Homeowner shares video of annual guest making pitstop in flower garden: 'He's beautiful'

A Redditor's video showed an adorable guest flying in for a visit to the host's blooming flowers.

While lush coneflowers are featured in the video, which was posted in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, it soon becomes clear that a gorgeous goldfinch is the star of the show (click here if the embed does not appear).

"This little guy has returned for the last three years," the OP wrote.

"He's beautiful," replied one commenter.

If you spot goldfinches in your yard, enjoy the sight of their bright lemon-yellow bodies contrasted against black wings. They also put on a show with acrobatic feeding that can include hanging upside down and their distinctive "bouncy" flights.

These visits mean the OP can enjoy their morning coffee while listening to their chirpy singing and contact calls.

Anyone can produce a thriving and inviting backyard space that attracts flying friends with some rewilding work. Start by removing weeds, adding mulch, and compost. Research your growing zone to find what native seeds and grasses you can plant.

If you wish to attract goldfinches, include seed-bearing flowers like thistle, coneflowers, sunflowers, and milkweed.

Instead of mowing the lawn with noisy and polluting equipment, enjoy peace and save money on maintenance by letting nature take its course. Soon, you'll likely see squirrels, grasshoppers, bees, butterflies, and more.

Pollinating activity acts as a gardening manager, as the spreading of seeds and pollen causes more biodiversity to flourish.

Installing a native-plant garden can also conserve water. These plants are less thirsty and more resilient than non-native ones, making these spaces easier to manage than monoculture lawns. If you live in a wet zone, build out a rain garden that only needs storm runoff. Residents in arid areas can practice xeriscaping with drought-resistant plants.

Other native gardeners shared similar experiences to the OP.

"I have a pair of them that made their nest in a tree near the native flower garden I started this year," one replied.

Another exclaimed, "My goldfinch gang hasn't arrived yet, but my sunflower patch just bloomed. They help self-sow it!"

"I love watching them, they eat so aggressively, and it makes me laugh," a bird fan quipped.

