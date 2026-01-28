Officials offer free replacements for homeowners to remove harmful plants: 'I've been waiting for this opportunity'

"We can all do our part."

Residents lined up at a Fayetteville event on Oct. 11 to swap out invasive Bradford pear trees for free native replacements.

Under the North Carolina Bradford Pear Bounty program, Cumberland County Cooperative Extension officials gave away 200 young native trees to people who cut down Bradford pear trees and brought proof. The turnout was so enthusiastic that all 200 saplings were claimed in hours, with each household allowed up to five trees.

Across North Carolina, the program has quickly grown. Since its 2022 launch, 16 events have helped replace roughly 3,300 invasive pears with native trees.

Invasive species are infamous for being ecological homewreckers. They consume resources and disrupt nearby plants and animals. The Bradford pear tree fits that bill. It leafs out early and shades out native plants, is structurally weak (often toppling in storms), and even blooms with a pungent rotting-fish odor.

Replacing it with a native alternative pays off. Native trees, such as white oak or dogwood, support local wildlife and resist pests. They typically require less watering and upkeep, meaning lower maintenance bills for homeowners.

Even better, many tree-care companies are sweetening this deal. Some offer program participants up to 15% off removal costs for Bradford pears. In short, Fayetteville families got a free landscaping upgrade that also reduces future yardwork and water bills.

The new program had residents buzzing. Fayetteville teacher Sean Garcia, who inherited three Bradford pears with his home, said: "I've been waiting for this opportunity to replace them with native trees I can use to teach my students."

Kelly Oten, an NC State forestry specialist, summed up the impact, saying: "By choosing native alternatives and supporting removal programs, we can all do our part to protect our land, wildlife, and forests."

The Cumberland County event shows how simple incentives, free trees, and local expertise can save homeowners money while giving back to the community and the environment.

