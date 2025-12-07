Onlooker shares photo of mansion with baffling design feature: 'It's truly an eyesore'

"Business in front, party in the back."

One person captured attention online with an image of a boxy home in Melbourne, Australia, with a balcony held up by unappealing columns.

The user shared the image on the r/McMansionHell subreddit. In the caption, they explained that they ride their bike past this house every day, adding, "It's truly an eyesore." Commenting on the peculiar-looking posts, the Redditor said they found the design "hilarious."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Large homes and buildings often receive a bad reputation from people concerned about the environment, and for good reason.

Although construction on any size home generates waste and contributes to pollution, the effects can be greater with big projects. For instance, building large houses and mansions requires more resources, such as land and wood.

As a result, deforestation limits the ecosystem's ability to absorb carbon dioxide pollution, per the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors. Not to mention, it also stifles biodiversity, which protects our food supply, as plants and animals lose their habitats.

Additionally, heating, cooling, and powering any home impacts air quality and pollution. However, larger homes in high-income areas often have a bigger effect. For example, a University of Michigan study found that wealthy Americans with large homes generate 25% more air pollution than others.

That said, no matter the size of your house, simple upgrades can help you save money and reduce the pollution associated with it.

To help offset pollution, many people have invested in energy-efficient solutions, such as solar panels. The clean energy source is a simple way to keep electricity costs down, sometimes to near $0, while doing your part for the planet.

People often have plenty to say about homeowners' odd design choices. Some have shown no mercy on people who use AstroTurf, while others expressed frustration with a neighbor's light pollution.

In response to this Reddit post, commenters had a field day poking fun at the building's awkward design.

One wrote that it's a "Mullet house. Business in front, party in the back."

Referencing the price of a home that large, another person said, "They should've spent that money for a roof."

"This one fell out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down," commented a third person.

