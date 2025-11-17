Homeowner blindsided by neighbor's outrageous new setup: 'That's wild'

"You can sue over this."

It's one thing to have an occasional disagreement with a neighbor, but when their actions physically disrupt your mental and physical well-being, it can bring on a whole new level of frustration.

One homeowner found that out the hard way when dealing with a neighbor who installed a system of blinding lights outside their home. The Redditor took to r/mildlyinfuriating to voice their displeasure.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the aggravated Redditor shared a picture of a neighbor's house located across a small body of water. While it's not clear what the neighbor's intentions were behind the lighting system's position, it appeared to completely interfere with the original poster's ability to enjoy time outside.

"Can't relax on my own pier at night anymore because neighbor across the bayou got 20,000 lumen LED bulls*** lights," vented the homeowner.

Down in the comments section, a few users were quick to point out that the neighbor could be taken to court over their outdoor setup.

"I hope there is a light pollution ordinance. That's wild," wrote one commenter.

"You can sue over this," argued another user. "They're obstructing your private enjoyment of your own property. And other neighborhoods I'd bet. You can get together and file a lawsuit which requires a judge to order the lights removed."

Depending on the location, installing excessively bright outdoor lights can be illegal in the U.S. due to local ordinances and state laws that regulate light pollution. These ordinances often classify overly bright lighting as a private or public nuisance. Regulations typically focus on preventing light from interfering with neighboring properties.

"Imagine installing what's essentially football stadium lighting in your backyard and not even considering that maybe one of your dozens of neighbors might not want their retinas destroyed when they go outside," quipped the original poster in a comment.

Excessively bright outdoor lights can be more than just a pain to deal with, they can also cause you literal pain.

As noted by Harvard Health Publishing, bright LED lights at night can be harmful, primarily by disrupting sleep and potentially causing eye strain or long-term eye damage. The blue light emitted by many LEDs can suppress melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep. Over time, this can potentially lead to a number of severe health issues.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.