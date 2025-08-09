Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after item for $5 at Goodwill: 'No way'

Thrifting can be a fun way to explore your personal style affordably. Plus, it can be a way to find deals on things for all over your home!

One Redditor shared a recent score with r/ThriftStoreHauls; in the post, they showed off the Bose headphones they got for just $5. The photo shows the headphones, cord, and carrying case. On the outside of the case, viewers can see the sticker showing the $5 price tag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They added in the caption, "I found these Bose headphones at Goodwill… I've been getting a lot of Bose speakers all marked for $5 at this store."

Regularly thrifting can save you at least $100 a year. One survey from CouponFollow even found, "Thrift store shoppers save an average of $1,760 per year by buying secondhand items."

Choosing pre-loved items can save them from the landfill, giving them new life. "Research by WRAP found that extending the average life of clothes by just nine months would save £5 billion in resources used to supply, launder and dispose of clothing."

In addition to saving money and helping the environment, shopping secondhand is also a way to find one-of-a-kind vintage gems. One person was able to score a vintage designer bag for a fraction of the price. Someone else found a genuine animation cell from a Disney animated movie.

If you want to take even more environmentally friendly steps with your clothes, try your hand at darning. This is a simple way to repair everything from shoes to sweaters using embroidery thread. In addition to keeping your item, you can even add some personal flair to your clothes.

Commenters were impressed with this deal.

One person wrote, "I have had these exact headphones for almost 10 years now and use them 40+ hours at work… Great find!"

Someone else said, "Nice! These got me through grad school with three kids in the house. Great find!"

"No way! That's amazing," added another Redditor.

"No way! That's amazing," added another Redditor.