Gardener shares stunning photos of unique backyard project: 'This is incredible'

One of the most heartbreaking things about moving is that you cannot always take everything with you to your next home. When it comes to trees and gardens, not everything can be dug up and replanted.

Thus is the story about a Redditor's father who mourned a bog garden left behind at an old residence but worked tirelessly to recreate it at his new residence. His son shared an update two years later on the r/SavageGarden subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm happy to say he managed to make a smaller replica in his new garden. The new bog garden is smaller, but the principle is the same: fed by rainwater into a low-lying pond, which overflows into the bog area. The bridge can be closed off on both sides to make the whole area childproof. The [new] bog garden is less than a year old at this point," the OP shared.

The attached images show a thriving garden lush with plants, surrounded by a bamboo fence. The OP also noted that the new garden was created around plants gifted back by people who had taken them from his old garden.

A bog garden can be man-made or naturally occurring and is meant for plants that thrive in damp conditions. These types of gardens attract wildlife like frogs, dragonflies, and other water-loving insects.

Installing a native plant garden will provide his home and neighborhood with incredible benefits, such as reduced garden maintenance and utility fees. Native plants will also attract local wildlife and pollinators back to the area, helping protect our food supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

Gardeners looking to make their gardens more eco-friendly should consider rewilding their yards. Native plant options that are easily accessible and affordable include buffalo grass and clover.

The Redditors were incredibly supportive and celebrated the OP's father's success.

"This is incredible," one person said.

"One day I want to be like your dad," another commented.

"That garden is awesome! Truly a goal for me," a third cheered.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.