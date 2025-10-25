  • Home Home

Vehicle owner shares detailed breakdown after first year driving EV: 'Great write-up'

"Smooth as butter."

by Simon Sage
One Redditor shared their review of the BMW i4 after they drove over 15,000 miles in the luxury electric vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor recently finished their first year in an electric vehicle and decided to give a review of the experience to the community at r/BMWI4

"This is an incredible vehicle," the original poster wrote. "I think BMW did an excellent job designing one of its first EVs. Pros: 1. Wonderful fit and finish. 2. Doesn't look like an EV. 3. Love the tech. 4. Tremendous road trip experience. 5. Zero returns to dealership for service. 6. Tire wear has been fine."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

After over 15,000 miles of driving the BMW i4, the OP had very few complaints. They would have liked some interior improvements, such as real leather seats and more storage space in the cabin. They weren't a big fan of how low to the ground it was and that the wheels were staggered, but the poster qualified these issues as minor nitpicks. 

The entry-level i4 has 295 miles of range, 335 horsepower, and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds.


EVs are an important step in the evolution of transportation. They're cheaper to fuel and maintain, plus skipping gas means skipping exposure to harmful fumes

Best of all, EVs have zero tailpipe pollution. Even when taking into account indirect pollution from manufacturing and electrical grid energy sources for charging, EVs are still better for the environment. By tamping down light-duty vehicle pollution, it's possible to reduce extreme weather events such as floods, heat waves, and droughts. These have had massive housing, agricultural, and ecological costs. 

The Reddit community shared the OP's love for the BMW i4.

"Great write-up," one community member wrote. "Love love love my i4 in Brooklyn gray!"

"It's certainly the best car I've ever owned," another chimed in. "Smooth as butter... the lack of engine noise helps to accentuate how little noise there is anywhere else. The interior is great, especially the Cognac sensatec seats."

