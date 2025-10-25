Vehicle owner shares detailed breakdown after first year driving EV: 'Great write-up'

A Redditor recently finished their first year in an electric vehicle and decided to give a review of the experience to the community at r/BMWI4.

"This is an incredible vehicle," the original poster wrote. "I think BMW did an excellent job designing one of its first EVs. Pros: 1. Wonderful fit and finish. 2. Doesn't look like an EV. 3. Love the tech. 4. Tremendous road trip experience. 5. Zero returns to dealership for service. 6. Tire wear has been fine."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

After over 15,000 miles of driving the BMW i4, the OP had very few complaints. They would have liked some interior improvements, such as real leather seats and more storage space in the cabin. They weren't a big fan of how low to the ground it was and that the wheels were staggered, but the poster qualified these issues as minor nitpicks.

The entry-level i4 has 295 miles of range, 335 horsepower, and can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.5 seconds.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

EVs are an important step in the evolution of transportation. They're cheaper to fuel and maintain, plus skipping gas means skipping exposure to harmful fumes.

Best of all, EVs have zero tailpipe pollution. Even when taking into account indirect pollution from manufacturing and electrical grid energy sources for charging, EVs are still better for the environment. By tamping down light-duty vehicle pollution, it's possible to reduce extreme weather events such as floods, heat waves, and droughts. These have had massive housing, agricultural, and ecological costs.

If you're interested in doubling down on the financial and environmental benefits of an EV, consider installing home solar to keep it topped up. EnergySage has a free online tool that can connect homeowners to vetted, local installers. With their help, it's possible to cut up to $10,000 off solar panel installation costs.

If the upfront investment is still too steep, Palmetto's LightReach program can get solar panels installed for no money down with a low fixed monthly utility rate.

The Reddit community shared the OP's love for the BMW i4.

"Great write-up," one community member wrote. "Love love love my i4 in Brooklyn gray!"

"It's certainly the best car I've ever owned," another chimed in. "Smooth as butter... the lack of engine noise helps to accentuate how little noise there is anywhere else. The interior is great, especially the Cognac sensatec seats."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.