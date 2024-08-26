Cleaning expert shares surprisingly simple ingredient you can use to clean your pillows — and it's right outside your home

"My grandmother used to do this."

This trick will brighten your day — and your pillows.

The scoop

Cleaning content creator Nicole Jaques (@itsnicolejaques) shared a simple way to clean your pillows, and it's free. All you'll need is the sun — yes, you read that right.

In the post's description, Jaques explains her cleaning method: "Sunshine isn't just for turning your frown upside down. … Not only will it lighten and brighten [your pillows], kill bacteria and mold spores but it also zaps moisture! Less damp means fewer dust mites and more fluff to your pillow."

Wash your pillows as normal. If they need a little more TLC than what the washer can provide, this grandma has the perfect recipe for a natural and effective cleaner that'll leave them fluffy and fresh.

When it's time to dry them, skip the dryer and opt for a few hours outside on a bright, sunny day. Simply place your pillows in an area with lots of sun. If you have a clothesline or rack, you can hang your pillow instead. Flip them every so often, and let them sit until the pillows are completely dry.

How it's working

Some pillows don't fare well in the dryer. High temperatures can melt fillings, rough tumbles can result in deformed pillows, and a damp pillow grows mold. To avoid potential damage, try sun-drying instead.

Sun-drying your pillows, clothes, and other fabrics can kill bacteria, brighten whites, and reduce odors.

Air-drying will lower your energy bill and carbon footprint, too. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, "air-drying clothes can reduce the average household's carbon footprint by 2,400 pounds a year."

Regular washing of your pillow — two or three times a year — can prolong its lifespan. Your pillow should be replaced every one to two years, per the Sleep Foundation. But don't just toss it — Coyuchi will accept and recycle your old pillows, linens, and more.

For more cleaning tips and tricks, check out our guide to using natural cleaning products.

What people are saying

One commenter called this trick "the best whitener, stain, and odor remover."

"I've done this for years," another user said. "My mother still does this. My grandmother used to do this."

