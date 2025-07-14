Homeowner stunned after discovering dangerous issue with recent HOA project: 'The bedroom can't be used'

"HOAs shouldn't exist to the degree that they do."

A homeowner posted photos on Reddit of a window in their home that their HOA blocked when it installed a rain gutter during an exterior refurbishment project. The homeowner was unable to open the window and expressed safety concerns.

"The bedroom can't be used," they said in their original post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster reported that two different subcontractors who were hired did not communicate properly, thus blocking the outward-opening window. The homeowner attempted to work with their HOA to resolve the issue, but the HOA was not being cooperative and stated it could not move the gutter, so the OP expressed plans to contact the fire department since they believe it to be a fire code violation.

HOAs are frequently complained about with regard to being overly controlling or neglecting homeowner needs, such as this incident. Sometimes, HOA oversight or neglect can affect homeowners by increasing utility bills, worsening their quality of life, destroying property or yards, or putting their safety at risk, as in the case of the OP. All of this can have environmental consequences in the form of wasted resources, excessive pollution, or impact on wildlife and the balance of local ecosystems.

HOAs have also been known to prevent homeowners from making eco-friendly changes to their homes or yards, such as installing solar panels, allowing the charging of electric vehicles, and growing native plants.

HOA issues can often be difficult to resolve, so TCD offers an HOA guide as a resource to learn how you might change established rules, particularly as they pertain to eco-friendly home modifications.

Some homeowners have successfully battled their HOAs to make environmentally friendly updates to their homes.

The OP said they are trying to be understanding about their window being blocked but that, as time passes, it is becoming more difficult to do so, as they don't feel safe using the room without access to an emergency escape. Fellow Redditors shared in the frustration and offered suggestions on how to handle the issue.

"Remove the gutter and tell them to fix the issue," one commenter declared. "If they c(o)me after you then you did it for your safety and fire code."

"HOAs shouldn't exist to the degree that they do," another shared.

"You should … know your rights to be able to push back when they … cross legal lines," one supportive Redditor said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.