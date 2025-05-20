Homeowner puzzled after HOA issues baffling mandate about garage use: 'Any tips on what to do?'

One frustrated New York City condo owner approached Reddit's r/electricvehicles community for help when their HOA made an unusual move and banned electric vehicles from its parking garage.

"My HOA/condo board just banned all EVs from our garage in the basement due to 'fire risk,'" said the original poster. "Any tips on what to do? … I have no intention of going back to a gas car."

EVs are becoming a better choice for American drivers practically every day. As prices drop, they're getting more economically feasible, especially when you consider the lower cost of fuel and repairs. Meanwhile, they're great for the community and the planet, producing none of the toxic fumes nor the planet-heating gas that the internal combustion engines in gas-powered cars do.

However, there are many people resisting the movement toward EV adoption. Some misunderstand the amount of pollution produced by mining for EV battery materials (which is actually much less than the pollution caused by harvesting dirty fuel for ICE cars). Others see this as a political issue or don't like the image of EVs.

In this case, the HOA claimed that the issue was battery fires.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first HOA that's banned EVs in its parking garage, and that one also cited fire safety concerns.

But as the original poster in this case pointed out, that reasoning is flawed.

"When I pointed out that all the ICE cars literally have tanks full of liquid explosive in them during our town hall, I was showered in all manner of [fear, uncertainty, and doubt] along with something along the lines of 'I don't believe in EVs/a V8 is a true man's car,'" said the incredulous condo owner. "I wish I was joking."

One option in such a situation is to approach your HOA about a rule change. However, the original poster said they were facing a very conservative crowd unlikely to work with them.

"Talk to an attorney," suggested a commenter. "Doesn't seem right that they can ban you from parking that you paid for by purchasing the condo."

