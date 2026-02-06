Homeowner shares photos of neighbors' shocking act in shared alley: 'A legitimate hazard'

A homeowner took to the internet over a shocking situation unfolding in the narrow alleyway between their house and their neighbor's property. It's just another example of how tension with a neighbor can seriously affect your quality of life.

The post, shared on Reddit's r/BadNeighbors community, showed photos of what the homeowner described as a once-usable shared access path that had been completely blocked by discarded furniture and household waste. According to the poster, the alley — roughly five feet wide — was also the only route to their backyard and garage as well as a key access point for utilities and emergency services.

The images revealed the alleyway was stuffed with a dirty old mattress, stained box spring, broken doors, and more. "It is truly disgusting, a breeding ground for vermin, and I am genuinely concerned about the smell when the weather changes," the poster wrote.

They asked the community for advice on what to do: "What department handles something this gross (Health Dept vs. Code Enforcement)? How long did it take for the city to issue a fine/force removal? I'm ready to fight this out of sheer public sanitation necessity. Wish me luck."

Outdoor spaces can quickly become battle grounds when neighbors don't respect boundaries. Neighbors can also become barriers for people trying to maintain clean, safe, or environmentally responsible properties — whether they intentionally litter or destroy gardens and native plants on your property.

Users urged the homeowner to document everything and contact the local code enforcement or sanitation department, while others shared similar experiences dealing with city complaints, delayed responses, and repeated violations.

"Call code enforcement first as they'd have the what's allowed and how long outside," one commenter wrote. "Then I'd call Fire Marshal as the alley is blocked. Be sure to save pics for validation. Good luck."

Another agreed, adding: "Call the Fire Marshal. They do not suffer fools who do this stuff gladly."

A third person summed things up, saying, "Putting aside how gross it is, that is a legitimate hazard."

