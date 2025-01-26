Musician sparks outrage after sharing insensitive photo while others flee wildfire: 'The dissonance is something'

The wildfires in California have caused widespread destruction, burning thousands of homes and leaving many residents homeless.

In the wake of the destruction, however, some celebrities have sparked outrage online. One Redditor shared a post from the musician Blackbear highlighting the artist's blatant disconnect from reality.

In the post, the Redditor explains that Blackbear posted about the California fires on social media, specifically mentioning how the house in the Do Re Mi music video burnt down. However, the post ignited online outrage and controversy because he posted about his evacuation via private jet.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The dissonance is something," wrote the original poster.

Redditors in the r/popculturechat were appalled and discussed the insensitivity of the post.

"A modern 'Let them Eat Cake' moment," wrote one user.

"I care about the homeless, disabled, elderly, children, students and poor individuals," commented another Redditor. "Not multimillionaire celebrities who can vacation until a new house is built."

Blackbear's post is inconsiderate for the people who lost everything. As Redditors pointed out, it's not only privileged to advertise evacuating via private jet but also disrespectful to residents still grieving the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

The Palisades and Eaton fires in California are some of the deadliest and most destructive fires in the state's history. Rising global temperatures are one of the main drivers behind the Los Angeles fires, as hotter, drier conditions made the area more flammable, according to Scientific American.

The use of dirty energy is one of the main contributors to the globe's rising temperatures, releasing harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. As one of the most energy-intensive forms of flying, private jets have a massive carbon impact.

In 2023 alone, private jets released 15.6 million tons of carbon dioxide, which is the equivalent of 3.7 million gas cars being driven over the course of a year, per reports by BBC News.

Around the world, celebrities have faced backlash for using private jet transportation in circumstances that did not require or merit it. Blackbear's post is just another example of a celebrity being wasteful and exacerbating the climate crisis.

While extreme weather has always been a part of Earth's history, the intensity and frequency of recent weather events, such as the LA fires, were driven by planet-damaging and carbon-intensive actions, including the overuse of private jets.

