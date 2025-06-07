Landscaper shares simple alternative for commonly used product with harmful impacts: 'Don't let anyone tell you otherwise'

A landscaping TikToker has demonstrated the surprising beauty of black mulch while also emphasizing its use as a natural weed-prevention tool.

To start the video, the TikToker from Lawn & Order Property Maintenance & Horticulture (@lawn.n.order.windsor) in Windsor in Ontario, Canada, showed how the contrast between dark mulch and bright-green plants highlighted the natural color of the landscaping.

"Black mulch really makes a massive difference when you're using bright-green plants and a nice, bright, stone backdrop," explained the narrator.

When it comes to mulching, the TikToker had one key bit of advice: "The one thing you gotta know about mulch: You gotta put it down thick."

They recommended laying the mulch 3 to 4 inches deep in all areas.

"I went through 2 [cubic] yards [of black mulch] just in this small front yard because it is on thick," the TikToker said.

"And remember: No landscape fabric!" the narrator added. "Come on, everybody! Your thick mulch is your natural weed barrier!"

In the caption, they noted: "Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

So-called "landscape fabrics" have many disadvantages compared to natural alternatives like mulch. Despite sometimes being quite costly, landscape fabrics tend to break apart quickly, especially when exposed to sunlight.

When landscape fabrics disintegrate, they no longer serve their purpose as weed barriers. However, their remnants can remain in the soil for years or even decades to come.

That is because landscape fabrics are typically made of synthetic materials and often include plastics or other non-biodegradable, oil-derived substances.

Even when properly doing its job as a weed barrier, landscape fabric is harmful to the soil and to your plants. It blocks the movement of water, of gases like carbon dioxide, and of beneficial insects like worms, according to Christopher Enroth, a horticultural educator at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

"Being porous is important, as water and air are critical for plants' roots," explained Enroth.

While some modern landscape fabrics are designed to be more porous, even these materials can become clogged.

"[O]ver time, it has been demonstrated, landscape fabric pores will trap dirt and other sediments, making them less permeable," said Enroth. "In fact, I've pulled up landscape fabric after a deep soaking rain, only to find dry soil beneath."

Landscape fabrics are ugly, expensive, don't work beyond a few years, and are bad for your soil and your plants. That's why professionals like Lawn & Order urge everyone to use natural alternatives like a thick layer of mulch instead.

If you're looking for other ways to save money while benefiting the local environment, consider upgrading to a natural lawn and planting more pollinator-friendly vegetation.

Natural lawns save money by using less water than traditional lawns, and pollinators play an essential role in maintaining the food supply on which humans depend.

