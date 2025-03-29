Gardener issues surprising warning against common backyard product: 'Notorious'

Most gardeners agree mulching is a must. It retains moisture, improves soil health, regulates temperature, and suppresses weeds. But a short video from Empress Gardens (@empressgardens) pointed out some of the pitfalls she's experienced when using it.

There are many types of mulch, from compost and straw to plastic, brown, and black mulch. But not every material may be the best for your garden.

In her video, Empress Gardens turns over black mulch with a garden knife. What looks like smoke rises from the dirt — she says these are actually fungal spores.

"Black mulch is notorious for causing these situations," she explained, due to the dark, moist, and warm environment it provides.

Some users disagreed with the assessment, with one arguing that "fungus is a sign of a healthy growing environment." The creator explained that she believed the fungus in question to be Botrytis.

If that's the case, it could pose a challenge to plant health. Botrytis is a gray mold that causes plant parts to discolor, wilt, and decay.

It thrives in wet environments so certain settings may exacerbate the problem. (Worth noting is that Botrytis is understood to grow best in cool environments rather than the warm environment referenced in the video.)

Another commenter was grateful for the advice and asked, "I have it in my red mulch. What do I do!!??"

While some fungi are beneficial for soil and plants, others can be a nuisance. Artillery fungus and slime mold, for example, can cause problems in mulched areas. The simplest way to combat such issues is to use what nature already locally provides.

Consider growing a native plant lawn. Plants native to your area will easily adapt to the growing conditions of your yard, so they will require less water, fertilizer, pesticides — even mulch.

This means less work for you and more savings. Native plants also support a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, providing bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects with essential shelter and food.

If you are looking for an eco-friendly mulch that's healthy for your existing garden, wood chips, leaves, pine needles, grass clippings, and compost could be excellent alternatives. These will protect and feed your plants without causing harm to the environment. Some are also sources of food for insects and other critters.

