  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists employ fungi in attempt to save critically threatened plants: 'Everywhere they occur, they're rare'

"If we raise awareness, people will be able to appreciate and protect what they have growing near them."

by Alyssa Ochs
"If we raise awareness, people will be able to appreciate and protect what they have growing near them."

Photo Credit: iStock

Orchids are among the most beautiful flowers in the world — and perhaps the most vulnerable to rising global temperatures. 

Some orchid species are declining by as much as 50% in some areas, and our changing climate threatens to wipe them out forever. 

To fight for our world's orchids, the Guardian reported that scientists are identifying and breeding soil fungi that help the flowers thrive and then transplanting the fungi to conserve orchid populations. The type of fungi orchids need depends on location and other habitat conditions. 

Melissa McCormick, a researcher at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, shared with the Guardian, "We've just started a big effort called native orchid propagation for sustainability, where we are working to develop all of the propagation protocols that are needed to grow orchids both in [a] garden setting but also to reintroduce them to habitats where they've perhaps been lost or to supplement populations that exist already."

"Orchids are the largest family of flowering plants on the planet, and roughly half of them are conservation concerns," Peter Zale from the orchid research program at Pennsylvania's Longwood Gardens told the Guardian. "So, everywhere they occur, they're rare."

Another way scientists are helping to conserve orchids is by raising awareness about the rare types that many people have never seen. They set up a moss-covered exhibit at the U.K.'s Chelsea Flower Show to put rare orchids on public display. 

Watch now: The most sustainable thing about the new Rivian? Its price tag

Scientific methods like transplanting fungi are promising, but the world's orchids also need ordinary citizens to recognize, report, and protect them where they live. With approximately 28,000 species existing today, according to the Huntington Botanical Gardens, orchids grow in nearly every habitat on Earth.

You can also learn about rare types of orchids and how to best care for them. Gardening enthusiasts have shared their tips online about reviving an orchid that may seem dead and growing orchids in water to keep them beautiful longer.

"If we raise awareness, people will be able to appreciate and protect what they have growing near them," Johanna Hutchins, a Chicago Botanic Garden orchid floriculturist, said to the Guardian. "But if people do want to see the orchids, they should go and take pictures, not trample the earth around them, be respectful, and definitely do not take them from the habitat."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"We worked with an architect and we were very deliberate about how we wanted to have a simple but attractive home."
Home

Here are 5 innovative design ideas that can protect homes during the most extreme weather disasters

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x