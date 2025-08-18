Homeowner receives critical advice after sharing images of dying tree: 'Get rid of that'

"Hoping some of you seasoned tree whisperers can help us out!"

Although many people are experienced with growing flowers and houseplants, trees are often outside of their comfort zone.

In a Reddit post to r/Tree, one Wisconsin resident asked for advice about a wildfire black gum tree that was already struggling just three weeks after planting.

The homeowner explained that they live in Zone 5b and were experiencing issues with the newly planted wildfire black gum.

One issue was the prematurely yellowing leaves with what appeared to be bite marks, even though there were no visible insects. Another issue was that the tree leans to the side, prompting the homeowner to consider staking it.

"I'm starting to get the feeling that it's not totally loving its new home," the OP wrote. "Hoping some of you seasoned tree whisperers can help us out!"

Fortunately, Reddit is filled with experts who have extensive experience with tree problems like this. With just a quick browse of subreddits, you can find pro tips about good tree care and avoid common landscaping mistakes that kill your trees.

For example, one of the best tree tips that you'll continuously see online has to do with proper mulching. Even though the OP didn't ask about mulching specifically, they received some strong advice about it.

"That rubber mulch ring is making the root ball hot and dehydrated," one Reddit user commented on the post. "I don't like black mulch, even the real (but dyed) is not good, but rubber makes for no breathability."

"That rubber mat instead of mulch is doing you no favors," someone else agreed. "Get rid of that and use real mulch."

Fortunately, the OP listened to this wise advice and removed the rubber ring, adding plain bagged mulch instead. They also planned to add some richer mulch later.

Meanwhile, other Redditors said that it's not uncommon for this species to see yellowing leaves sooner than other trees. They also provided watering tips for new transplants and advised against prolonged staking to straighten the tree.

"The insects aren't a worry, it's one of the reasons for a native plant," a Redditor commented. "It's just supporting the ecosystem."

Sound advice like this helps people feel more confident when growing natural lawns filled with native plants.

By allowing plants to grow naturally where they were meant to live instead of working against nature to force plants to grow, you reduce your time and labor while supporting pollinators in your neighborhood.

