Mom 'starting to worry' after deciding against goody bags for daughter's 4th birthday

"It's become one of those 'we do it because someone else did it, without really any reason.'"

A mom's simple question about her daughter's birthday party is striking a nerve and igniting a lively discussion online: Do kids really need goody bags anymore?

The discussion started in Reddit's r/anticonsumption community, where one parent posted that her 4-year-old had been to many recent parties for school friends, where some kind of "goody or swag bag" was the norm, even though she had not planned to give them out at her own event.

"My daughter just turned 4, and we have been going to a lot of birthday parties lately for her school friends and they ALL have done some kind of goody or swag bag. I had no plans to do that, but with the party only a couple days away I am starting to worry that I am making the wrong call," the parent wrote.

"I don't like getting the goody bags and all the little junk things that interest my kid for 5 minutes and then become clutter or trash, but I feel it has become compulsory."

The question clearly resonated online because party favors can feel minor, but they often add up fast. For the family hosting, buying enough bags, toys, candy, and fillers for a full class can become a meaningful extra cost on top of food, decorations, and everything else that comes with a birthday party.

For guests, those favors often become clutter almost as soon as they get home: cheap plastic trinkets, novelty toys, and individually wrapped items that break, get forgotten, or end up in the trash.

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Holidays especially tend to lead to overconsumption, which many find stressful and overwhelming. Making small changes, such as opting out of gift bags, making DIY decorations, reusing decorations, or finding unique gifts secondhand, can help reduce the stress and waste often associated with them.

That is part of what makes opting out so appealing. Skipping goody bags can save money, reduce last-minute shopping, and keep more low-quality items from coming into the house in the first place. It can also mean less single-use packaging and less cheap plastic waste, much of which is difficult or impossible to recycle.

Commenters were quick to agree with this parent and offer helpful advice.

"As a parent of another 4-year-old, thank you. I hate those bags. It's become one of those 'we do it because someone else did it, without really any reason'," one said. "Please be the one to start breaking the cycle."

"The party is already enough, we don't need more trinkets for the landfill," another added.

"Maybe you could have the cupcakes for on the way out instead of a party bag," one more suggested. "Or a little bag of wildflower seeds or something."

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