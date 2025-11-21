Homeowner devastated by unexpected violation notice from HOA: 'I cried twice because I was so upset'

"This happened to me, in our rental, and it's so sad!"

A renter who recently began investing in a birding hobby now faces the wrath of their local homeowners association due to feeders they installed in their yard.

"Recently, the neighbor complained to my landlord that I was violating HOA laws that I didn't even know existed," they explained on Reddit's r/birdfeeding. "She messaged me yesterday telling me I had to take my feeders down and sent me the bylaws. I cried twice because I was so upset."

The Redditor noted that the language was specifically a blanket rule of "no feeding wildlife," and the bylaws even included rules against planting flowers or other methods of attracting local critters.

"I'm so sorry," one commenter shared. "This happened to me, in our rental, and it's so sad!"

"This happened to me too," another lamented. "I was enjoying it so much as well."

Bird feeders can be incredibly beneficial to local native birds and migratory birds alike. The addition can provide a much-needed auxiliary food source during harsh weather or migration, notes the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. However, upkeep of these feeders is important on a regular basis to prevent any unwanted bacteria and waste that can propagate.

HOAs taking aim at bird feeders is unfortunately not a new concept, with many justifying the ban as a way to keep properties clean of fecal matter and seed waste. Many rules outlined in bylaws also limit residents from making eco-conscious choices for their home and their yard, native plants to attract pollinators.

While this Redditor is shaping up to ride out their lease until they can move on from this HOA, one commenter suggested advocating to change the system from within.

"There may be laws that protect bird friendly yards to allow the use of native plants," they said. "People have had success in changing the HOA rules with some education."

