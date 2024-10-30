Homeowners flustered by absolutely ridiculous HOA rule: 'What an awful place'

One social media user was outraged by the rules of a homeowners association in their area and shared the unreasonable restrictions online.

They posted the discovery in an anti-HOA subreddit, where many commenters were just as frustrated by the restriction.

"HOA banned bird feeders," the original poster said, sharing a screenshot of part of a list of rules.

Sure enough, item 2.14 reads: "Birdhouses and Bird Feeders. Are not permitted in order to reduce avian attraction, which can lead to fecal droppings and seed waste, which can attract rodents and snakes preying on rodents."

That would be a disappointing rule for many homeowners who enjoy feeding and watching birds. Indeed, attracting and supporting wildlife is a major goal of many pollinator gardens and rewilded yards.

Luckily for the OP, they don't live in this HOA. "Thankfully this is not my HOA, but I absolutely hate such petty tyranny," they clarified in a comment.

"The worst part is most people move to Fort Collins because of the proximity to nature, but then petty tyrants do things like this on behalf of property values using poor logic born of ignorance and malice. They don't realize having access to birds and birdsong INCREASES property values as compared to somewhere devoid of life or full of human noise pollution," the Redditor added.

The screenshot also included some other unpleasant rules. There is a rule against birdbaths that supports the "no bird feeders" rule, plus a ban on carports and cloth awnings that just seems to be about appearances.

There are also rules dictating how homeowners can follow several money-saving and eco-friendly practices. The HOA places heavy limits on clotheslines, which are the most energy-efficient way to dry clothes; and compost, which helps recycle food scraps and yard waste into natural fertilizer.

It is possible to change the rules if you live with a restrictive HOA. However, it can be difficult, and in the process, many people are prevented from fully enjoying their properties.

"What an awful place to live," one commenter said.

"My neighbor [spreads] seed on his patio. I'd be doing that," another Reddit user said.

