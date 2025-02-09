Homeowner seeks advice about neighbor's aggressive plant invading their property: 'The bed bugs of the gardening world'

According to one Reddit post, a neighbor's bindweed has crept into their garden.

The original poster wrote: "It's coming through the fence. Is there any way I can tell them to stop it from coming over or is there any way I can tell them to weed it? ... How did you handle it?"

One commenter advised: "There may be noxious weed laws that homeowners agree to. In Montana, you sign an agreement when you buy a home not to have noxious weeds on your property and can get reported for it."

While the worried OP said bindweed doesn't make the noxious list in their area, they aren't without other solutions, which may be as simple as a conversation that may educate unsuspecting neighbors.

One commenter makes a point about knowledge and experience when dealing with weeds. When discussing neighbors who may be training bindweed to climb their shared fence, they stated: "They aren't experienced gardeners, so I'm sure they just aren't aware of what the plant is capable of."

What do invasive plants do to an area? There are plants like Japanese knotweed that can bust through pavement and drywall, causing extensive damage and financial costs. Some are capable of killing entire trees in addition to other plants on your garden or lawn. By killing off biodiversity, they reduce habitats for pollinators essential to the food chain.

Bindweed appears as trumpet-shaped flowers and arrow-shaped leaves on thin stems that can wind their way around any structure. One of the reasons why it's so progressive is because its roots can go as deep as 9 feet into the soil, per Oregon State University.

Someone unknowledgeable about these plants can mistake them for non-invasive ones like morning glory. In addition to its deep root system, it can spread by seed.

The OP further wrote in the comments, "My front garden is fully invaded and I just have to keep cutting it down, no way around it." In addition to constantly pulling this tough weed during the growth cycle, they can smother the area with thick mulch and plant dense, fast-growing native groundcovers like buckwheat that can compete with it.

Someone else noted: "Bindweed is generally a indicator of compact soil."

Another person proclaimed: "Bindweed is the worst weed, hands down. … Bindweed is the bed bugs of the gardening world."

