Gardener shares heartbreaking pictures of struggling yard transformation: 'Is there any hope?'

Getting a new plant can be a fun and exciting experience, but what happens when something goes wrong?

In this Reddit post, a homeowner caught the attention of other plant enthusiasts after they shared their experience with a set of struggling Murray Cypress trees. The post quickly sparked multiple conversations about common gardening mistakes, plant care, and choosing the right plants for your local climate.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They asked: "Is there any hope for my tree babies? Anything I can do??"

In the post, the homeowner explained that they had purchased six "beautiful" Murray Cypress trees. The trees seemed to be in good shape, even after "sitting in pots for a week" following shipping. However, a day after the homeowner planted the trees, a storm rolled in and knocked the trees over.

To save them, the homeowner replanted the trees deeper, added mulch, and staked them for support. Despite these efforts, the trees began to lose color, dry out, and looked "almost dead" — although the stems still had some green inside.

The post quickly gained attention from other gardeners on Reddit, who shared candid thoughts and offered advice. One commenter noted that Murray Cypress trees aren't well-suited for where the original poster lives.

"East Texas is way too dry in summer and fall and that soil is far too sandy to retain moisture well," they said. They recommended planting local species, like Eastern red cedar or Ashe juniper, as better options for the area.

Others offered suggestions on possible planting issues. One person pointed out that the homeowner might have planted the trees too deeply, stressing that the root flare (where the roots meet the trunk) should always be above ground.

Another commenter suggested that the trees "might have been dying before you put them in the ground." They added that the trees could have been "root bound and dried out" during shipping and while waiting to be planted.

While it seems unlikely that these particular trees will survive, the post has turned into a helpful conversation for new gardeners to avoid similar mistakes and choose plants that are more likely to thrive.

