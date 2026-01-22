Gardener shares brilliant tip after battle with annoying pests on property: 'I'll try anything at this point'

If you're a homeowner, you know that taking care of your outdoor space is just as important as inside. And you should always be on the lookout for invasive weeds that could be spreading on your property.

TikTok user Nicole (@compass.acres) posted a video about battling the aggressive bindweed plant in their garden. They shared some removal tips for other gardeners facing the same problem.

"Here's what I've learned: pulling it just makes it worse. This aggressive weed snaps off at the root—and even the tiniest piece left behind will regrow like a boss," they wrote in the caption to the video.

"The best method? Leave the roots alone and keep snipping the leaves at ground level. The plant gets its energy from the leaves—cut those off consistently, and over time, you'll starve it out."

They also advised that for a major infestation, you can remove the soil from the affected area and cover it with a tarp or thick mulch to block out sunlight. Then just snip any growth you see that peeks through to maintain.

Bindweed is native to Europe and Asia, but it's become a common garden nuisance that spreads fast and is tough to get rid of. Unfortunately, invasive plants often compete with native plants for resources, threatening their survival.

You can help prevent this by rewilding your yard with native plants that support pollinators and biodiversity. Filling your garden with natives is great for the environment and will provide some defense against invasive plants.

Commenters on Nicole's video loved the suggestion for dealing with the tricky, common weed and shared some of their own methods.

"I'll try anything at this point," one user said.

"Planted it one summer. Spent the next 10 years ripping it out. I never let it get past a seedling so I have no clue how it kept popping up," another user commented.

"I found pouring boiling water over it helps me tons. So whenever you put the kettle on for some tea, don't forget the bindweed," a commenter said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.