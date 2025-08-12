Internet sounds alarm on relentless and unwelcome pest in homeowner's yard: 'Your worst ... nightmare'

One Reddit user received resounding alarms in response to a question about the suspicious plant in their backyard.

The original poster shared a photo on the Landscaping subreddit, asking for help in identifying a certain dark green plant with white flowers. Commenters quickly suggested it was field bindweed — and a headache.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Your worst weed nightmare," one wrote.

A member of the morning glory family, field bindweed (Convolvulus arvensis) can quickly overwhelm gardens and is labeled as invasive in most U.S. states.

The plant originated in Europe and Asia but has been overwhelming North American gardeners and farmers for centuries. Thriving in a range of climates, from temperate to Mediterranean, its drought tolerance and preference for sunlight make it extremely adaptable and able to overwhelm native plants.

It's also extremely difficult to eliminate, as new plants can grow from nodes along the stem, allowing many to sprout from just one. It has root systems that can reach depths of 20 feet in search of water, with most roots in the top two feet of soil. Robust underground horizontal stems — or rhizomes — with nodes can develop into an extensive network of roots.

If the white-flowered bindweed were unattractive, it might be much easier to control. Its pretty blooms are not unlikely to cause a homeowner to allow the plant to stay a while. But, once established, it can form dense mats that block light and entangle younger native plants. Homeowners looking to get rid of it must not only rip out the plant but also the entire root system, as rhizomes are notoriously difficult to eradicate once mature.

Native plants are crucial to a healthy environment. Uprooting, reclaiming, and rewilding your yard with a native plant lawn can save gardeners money and time on yard maintenance, weed removal, and watering, all while creating a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, who ultimately benefit humans, as they are key to protecting food supplies.

Some native plants to consider include creeping phlox, thyme, clover, green and gold, and blue grama.

Reddit commenters agreed about the challenges of field bindweed.

"It's invasive and a pain in the ass," one put bluntly.

"I've spent three years using [glyphosate] on new shoots, ripping it out as far as I can, etc.," another shared. "Comes back every time."

"Aggressive doesn't even begin to describe that stuff. … Will pop up in your yard, choke your other plants, appear through concrete, and travel up under your siding," another commenter warned.

