Bill Gates reveals why he can't bear to part with his sprawling $130 million mansion: 'That is a luxury'

In a surprising statement, Bill Gates stated that he doesn't intend to part with his 66,000-square-foot mansion, despite living alone.

Gates named his mansion "Xanadu 2.0" in reference to the movie Citizen Kane. With six kitchens, a 60-foot pool, and 24 bathrooms, it's the definition of excess. He originally bought it for $2 million in 1988, and then spent about $63 million on its unique amenities. Today, the property is worth over $130 million.

"My house in Seattle, I admit, is gigantic," the billionaire told The Times in an interview shared by the New York Post. However, he has made no plans to move. According to him, while his sisters have downsized, he can't because he "likes the houses that [he has]."

His decision to keep the mansion may not be all for investment reasons. Gates' kids like to visit, of which he said, "That is a luxury."

Gates is one of the richest people in the world. But his fame extends to his advocacy for sustainability, combating rising global temperatures, and promoting environmental responsibility.

Some of his notable work includes Breakthrough Energy Ventures, TerraPower, WASH Program, and Gates Ag One.

Breakthrough Energy Ventures funds startups working on reducing planet-warming gas emissions across industries. TerraPower focuses on nuclear energy as a clean energy solution. The Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH) program creates sanitation solutions in low-income countries. Gates Ag One, meanwhile, helps farmers adapt to a warming climate.

Through Breakthrough Energy Ventures alone, Gates has helped grant $2 billion to at least 100 companies, while his Gates Foundation has invested over $5 billion since 2006.

Due to his dedication to pushing forward sustainability efforts, his choice to keep his massive abode is surprising. Due to their tedious upkeep, luxury houses like Gates' Washington home generate 25% more planet-warming gases than the average low-income households, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shared by CNN.

And wealth correlates with higher household energy consumption. The town of Atherton in California, known for its luxury residences, has an annual energy consumption triple the state average, as the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

While Gates has invested billions in sustainability, his own lifestyle (which includes a massive estate and multiple private jets) seems to contradict his message. This contrast raises discussions on whether sustainability efforts should extend to personal lifestyle choices.

