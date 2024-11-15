Parking officer debunks common misconception about damaging parking trend: 'They do not have an exemption'

A parking officer went viral on TikTok after explaining why it's illegal for delivery and construction vehicles to park in bike lanes.

Toronto parking enforcement officer Erin Urquhart (@erin.urquhart) shared a day-in-the-life video as she gave tickets to construction and delivery trucks parked in the bike lane.

Contrary to popular belief, Erin explained how, like passenger cars, these types of vehicles are also not allowed to temporarily park in the bike lane.

"No stopping means no stopping," says Erin. "They do not have an exemption to make a delivery, and their $200 ticket is served."

Gaining over 25,000 views, Erin's video went viral on TikTok. It also sparked over 100 comments, as internet users discussed the problem of stopping in the bike lane.

"It is ridiculous," wrote one user.

"And this is why I don't drive anywhere near Toronto," commented another TikToker. "It's not a city built for cars anymore."

As cities add the infrastructure to become more walkable, it's important for vehicles to understand road and safety guidelines. Erin's video is helping to spread awareness, debunking common myths and teaching drivers to respect the rules.

Living in a walkable city has numerous benefits. Pedestrian-friendly cities encourage residents to live a more active lifestyle with easily enjoyable alternative forms of transportation, such as walking or biking.

Limiting your car use can not only keep you more active and healthy but can also save money on gas and general car maintenance.

While some thought the $200 fee was steep, TikTokers were generally appreciative to discover the video and expressed their interest in walkable cities.

"Thank you for doing this!" replied one user. "I wish more cities were on top of it."

