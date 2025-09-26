Shopper stunned after spotting premium item with unbelievable price tag at Goodwill: 'One of the best finds ever'

"I felt like I was running out of that store with a bag full of cash."

This thrifter netted a bargain worth nearly $600.

When it comes to finding hidden gems, shopping at the thrift store is the way to go. There's even a subreddit, r/ThriftStoreHauls, dedicated to sharing your discoveries. One thrifter made a post after they stumbled upon an expensive water filter that was on sale for just $7.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Labeled as a "large knick-knack" by the Goodwill store, the ecstatic Redditor's find was a vintage British Berkefeld filter known as the Big Berkey. The tank itself was being sold with four replacement ceramic filters. The manufacturer says each filter lasts between six months to a year.

"My aunt bought the same model late 90s/early 00s for $600ish," the thrifter remarked. "I felt like I was running out of that store with a bag full of cash with a '$' on it."

Thrifting is a great way of finding household appliances you may need for a fraction of the price. Whether it's saving money on everyday necessities or discovering rare, valuable items, shopping second-hand can be a more affordable and sustainable shopping experience.

Some thrifters have even reported finding luxury gas stoves for way below the sticker price or state-of-the-art KitchenAid stand mixers at an 80% discount.

As well as the potential to save cash, thrifting is also the greener way to shop. By buying secondhand, you're keeping good-quality items out of landfill sites.

Electronic waste is one of the fastest growing sources of solid waste, according to the World Health Organization. Obsolete and vintage items, such as this water filter, are often not disposed of properly and end up discarded in landfill sites.

By snatching it up from the thrift store at such an incredible price, the Redditor prevented this piece of equipment from just going to waste.

"I have one and love it," one Reddit user commented. "Eliminates buying bottled water. I have city water and couldn't drink it; tasted like chemicals. Run it through the filter, it is great."

"One of the best finds ever," another impressed thrifter declared.

