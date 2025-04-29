Homeowner shocked over HOA president's strange vendetta: 'On a crusade'

A homeowners association could cause trouble over the storage location of eco-friendly bicycles.

A post on the r/HOA subreddit has sparked debate over a homeowner's frustration with their HOA.

The original poster claimed that most residents in their housing unit stored their bikes in carports, with no complaints from neighbors. As the building is situated near a bike trail, storing them in carports made the most sense to stop overcrowding in hallways or balconies and prevent scuffing the hallways and stairs.

Unfortunately, the HOA made this storage solution difficult. The poster said, "Our president however is on a crusade against bicycles."

They also added, "It doesn't affect me at all because I have storage with my townhouse style unit, but I feel that forcing the ones who live in the apartment style units to carry their bicycles upstairs would affect children and seniors who may be not strong enough, and damage the hallway."

If the HOA does prevent the storage of bicycles in the carports, it could very well deter residents from owning bikes, making them rely on less eco-friendly methods of transportation. Simple switches to greener options should be made easier, not met with difficult regulations.

Some HOAs try to prevent homeowners from implementing basic, environmentally conscious changes into their lifestyle, such as forbidding the use of clotheslines, banning the installation of solar panels, or destroying gardens that homeowners have cultivated over multiple years.

These simple choices that benefit the planet (and your wallet) should be left up to the homeowner, but frustratingly, HOAs can stand in the way. Fortunately, even if you don't have full control of the property you live in, it is possible to work with your landlord or HOA to enact change.

One Redditor commented, "Bicycles are transit. They should be given the same safe and equally convenient opportunity to park as vehicles. Doesn't have to be in the literal carport, but why not. It's there and it's easy."

Another backed the original poster by saying, "Carports are for all vehicles not just for cars. Motorcycles are vehicles and bicycles in most jurisdictions too."

