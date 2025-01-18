Shopper stunned after discovering detail on shirt purchased secondhand: 'I didn't even notice the tag at first'

While Facebook may not be your first stop for secondhand shopping, there are plenty of gems on Marketplace. One Redditor showed off a gorgeous vintage top they found on the site for only $10.

The r/thrifting page is an online repository of everything folks find while browsing the shelves of their secondhand shops, scouring eBay, and checking out yard sales. One lucky shopper found a cute vintage Betsey Johnson top on Facebook Marketplace.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post on Reddit, the shopper shared a screenshot of the velvet top featuring a red and black floral pattern. In the photo, the tag is visible, and viewers can see the Betsey Johnson label. The price is also visible, revealing they purchased the top for a mere $10.

Similar shirts can be found on sites like eBay for $60, and while tops like this have variable price points, there is potential the OP saved close to $50 on their find.









It's another example of how thrifting is an affordable shopping choice. A study in CouponFollow found that many shoppers have the potential to save around $1,800 when they regularly shop secondhand. More casual fans of pre-loved items still stand to save $100 annually.

Mother Nature also benefits from thrift shopping. According to the Carbon Literacy Project, "Extending the lifecycle of an item of clothing by nine months can drastically reduce its carbon footprint." In other words, buying secondhand reduces harmful pollution causing our planet to overheat, leading to more intense extreme weather.

Plus, giving items new life keeps them from ending up in overcrowded landfills or washed up on the shores of countries in the Global South. Places like Ghana receive massive shipments of what ultimately becomes textile waste and causes environmental degradation.

Redditors were jealous of the adorable top.

One person said, "I didn't even notice the tag at first, but the more important thing is the beautiful print and flattering cut."

"Omg, this is gorgeous! The color and detail are stunning. Amazing find," wrote another commenter.

Someone else added, "Vintage Betsey, nice find!"

