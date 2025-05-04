Gardener shares money-saving tip for when to water plants: 'Absolutely right'

The best time to water plants may surprise you.

"Did you know that as the weather warms up, the best time to water your garden is the early evening?" TikToker Rhiannon's Garden (@rhiannonsgarden) said, eager to make sure budding gardeners know how to preserve both their plants and water resources.

The scoop

Watering your plants when the weather is warm won't do much good, as the water will evaporate in the heat. When it's cooler, on the other hand, the water has time to sink in and reach the roots of your flowers and bushes, the creator said.

This also means you won't need as much water.

"Plus, if you water fruits like strawberries or tomatoes close to the time that you pick them, the sugars won't be as concentrated and you'll lose flavor," the creator said. "Better to water them the night before you pick them."

How it's helping

Gardening is about getting closer to nature, which is just as good for your mental health as it is for your physical condition.

According to real estate company Raleigh Realty, over half of U.S. households have a garden. This means maintenance, be it mowing grass or watering plants. But the latest gardening trends appear to be going in a direction that requires much less work, with gardeners increasingly turning to native plants and simplified landscaping.

Beyond the gain of time and money, you will save water — even more so now that you know when to water your plants — if you rewild your yard or grow your own food. Just like everything else, gardening can be done sustainably.

What everyone's saying

"Absolutely right," one user wrote, while another said, "Great tip."

Someone else suggested watering plants in the early morning, "as they will absorb the water better and have reserves when it gets warmer," to which Rhiannon's Garden replied that in such a case, you better be an early riser.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.