Industry insider breaks down common questions about disappearing solar panel incentives: 'We have to be … brutally honest'

Solar panels are a clean, cost-effective solution for generating energy from essentially nothing, saving you money on your energy bill while also reducing pollution and helping the planet. However, they do represent a major investment, and most homeowners are looking for the best way to minimize those costs. (For quick estimates from installers local to you and an easy way to compare quotes, visit EnergySage.)

The federal government offers incentives for homeowners who install solar panels and other clean energy technologies, but many of those incentives are going away at the end of the year. So, is this the best time to get solar panels? The YouTube channel Solartime with Martyna (@solartimeusa) broke down the issue in a recent video.

Martyna outlines the 30% tax credit with an example: In Texas, a typical system costs $30,000, but the discount reduces the price to $21,000.

"That sounds amazing, but on the other hand, we have to be honest — brutally honest here," she says. "Today, prices are heavily inflated; financing costs are high due to the high interest rates; the prices of panels, inverters, and batteries are also high because the demand is enormous … Labor prices have also gone up. So in practice, this means that today, you're paying more than what you would under normal conditions."

In fact, some homeowners might actually pay less if they wait until next year when the demand is lower, even without federal incentives — but it's not a sure thing.

Ultimately, this expert suggested that if you have the choice to complete installation before the end of the year or wait until next year, your choice should come down to your energy usage and the size of the system you plan to install.

Smaller systems filling smaller energy needs mean that there is a smaller benefit to rushing to get the federal tax credit, and you can afford to take a gamble on possibly seeing lower prices next year.

If your bills are high and you want to install a large solar system, however, you stand to benefit more from the tax credit, not to mention the extra year of having solar panels to reduce your energy bills. It's important to research and make sure that the plan you choose fits your situation.

