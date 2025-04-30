New homeowner met with warnings about harmful landscaping product: 'It's all kind of overwhelming'

As fun and enriching as gardening can be, it can also often be confusing or even overwhelming, especially for those who are just starting out and still learning.

A user on the r/gardening subreddit sought assistance in choosing the right mulch for their garden, as every attempt to search for the best mulch online yielded different or conflicting answers.

"It's all kind of overwhelming and I'm not sure where to start but I know that I want to get outdoors more this year and make the house look really nice on the outside so any help with this is appreciated!" the post read.

The user researched various types of mulch before visiting the subreddit, including rubber mulch, which should be avoided at all costs. Any good gardening expert will tell you that the right mulch can make or break your gardening game.

Amy Powers (@powers_plants) on Instagram, for example, shared tips on how to utilize mulch to help your native plants grow and keep your garden healthy, which begins with choosing the right mulch.

Rubber mulch, despite its popularity, contains many toxins that can leak into the soil over time. The rubber also heats up considerably in the sun during the summer, which can lead to severe burns if not handled properly.

One homeowner who recently shared a video of herself removing rubber mulch from her yard was fortunate not to be harmed and took care of the situation before it was too late.

"Mulch is also nutritious for your garden as it breaks down over time, keeps perennials cozy over winter, helping them survive, and prevents weeds from germinating. So yes mulch. (But not the rubber kind. Ick.)," one user commented on the Reddit post.

By using the right mulch in the right way, Powers recommends using mulch two to four inches deep and never allowing it to touch the stems of plants or trees to prevent water trapping — you can keep your garden healthy for longer while supporting the growth of native plants.

Natural mulch alternatives, such as shredded wood, easily decompose over time to provide nutrients for the soil and do not contain any harmful chemicals.

By installing native and natural plants in and around your garden, you can easily save hundreds of dollars on water and lawn maintenance year-round while keeping your yard looking healthy and beautiful to maximize curb appeal with a luscious green yard.

Native plants tend to be much cheaper to maintain, and they attract local pollinators to keep plants across your community healthy and well-fertilized.

"You learn as you go. Get the mulch you thought looked good. Check out some books specific to your area for ideas and/or google the same. Lots of info available," another Reddit user commented.

