New homeowner sparks debate after seeking advice on lawnmower purchase: 'The power is fantastic'

When most of us were kids, the last thing on our minds was how to properly take care of a lawn. But as we mature into adulthood and venture into homeownership, lawn care suddenly shoots very high up on our list of priorities.

After purchasing a brand new home, one Redditor took to the lawncare subreddit in search of advice on making the best lawnmower purchase for their yard.

In the post, the user mentions that they went "from a 5 acre yard to a 12,000 sq ft yard."

The original poster then revealed that they previously borrowed their grandfather's zero turn mower in order to effectively maintain their 5 acres. However, since the move, they have been using a John Deere self-propelled mower for their much larger new property.

With interest in purchasing an electric mower, the Redditor sought out opinions on what to buy.

While every lawn and every task is different, electric yard tools can offer a wide amount of benefits over traditional gas-powered equipment. Besides being easier to maintain and store, electric yard tools such as mowers are dramatically better for the environment.

Electric yard tools produce less emissions than gas-powered equipment. The more we cut down on air pollution, the cleaner the air around us will be to breathe, which will also help slow the warming of the planet caused by burning dirty fuels.

Like most things we purchase, there are always drawbacks. One commenter pointed out that large yards may be too taxing for electric mowers. "I love my electric, but I think you'll find 12,000 is too much for current battery energy densities," the user writes. "You'll probably need 2 or 3 batteries to get through it all."

However, another commenter chimed in with their personal experience with an electric mower. "I have about 14000 sq/ft and use a ryobi 40v mower. The power is fantastic," the Redditor states. "I can cut everything on 1.5 batteries if I stay on top of the length and it's dry."

