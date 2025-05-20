  • Home Home

Homeowner shares honest review six months after installing major kitchen upgrades: 'I don't miss it one iota'

by Alyssa Ochs
"It's the best."

Photo Credit: iStock

The r/inductioncooking subreddit has been helping people shop for new induction ranges and understand the pros and cons of different models. 

One popular post shared a six-month review of a 30-inch GE Café induction double oven. 

In the review, the original poster said that they had air quality concerns about their previous gas range because their husband and daughter had chronic lung diseases.

"I don't miss it one iota," the OP wrote about their old range. 

They also shared that the new induction range had no learning curve and was responsive and quiet. The GE Café heated up quickly for the OP, with even cooking and efficient heating. 

The OP bought the induction range on sale for about $3,600. However, more affordable options are available if you want to try induction cooking on a budget

Many cooktops start at around $50 and are perfect for renters, people who cook only occasionally, or anyone interested in trying induction for the first time. 

If you want to invest in a larger induction stove, Inflation Reduction Act incentives could save you thousands of dollars. However, it's crucial to act sooner rather than later to take advantage of IRA savings, as they could disappear under the Trump administration.

An induction stove will boost your cooking efficiency and precision and decrease air pollution in your home by eliminating the harmful fumes of gas stoves

Whether you choose the GE Café the OP reviewed or a lower-cost plug-in burner, switching to induction is one of the best ways to level up your cooking while improving air quality. 

Redditors appreciated the OP's induction review and shared their feedback in the comments. 

"Recently bought this oven and love it," one Reddit user wrote

"I have this too!" another Reddit user shared. "It's the best, I've had mine for a year."

"Had ours two months - best range we have ever owned," someone else commented. "The elements are incredibly precise and fast!"

