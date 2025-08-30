New EV owner shares honest reaction after switching from gas-powered vehicle: 'I can't stop hard accelerating every chance I can get'

An ecstatic new electric car owner gushed over their purchase on r/TeslaModel3.

"Hey everyone," the OP said. "I have been lurking this subreddit for a while debating if I will make the jump to EV, but I finally did and I am super happy with the purchase."

They bought their 2024 LR AWD M3 Tesla car used, with a $6,000 down payment and financing $29,000. While it had a "couple of dings and scratches," they were ultimately happy with their decision.

"Went from a 2017 Passat SE I can't stop hard accelerating every chance I can get," they shared.

Electric vehicles are gaining traction. As the OP can attest, they accelerate faster than gas-powered cars and save you money over time. Let's look at the numbers.

Your average electric vehicle, while having a higher sticker price, costs $485 per year to run and requires about $900 per year for maintenance. Gas-powered vehicles require over $1,000 on both fronts. If you plan on keeping your car for over six years and are a homeowner with the means to install a charging station, then you'll reap the most benefits.

There's also the federal tax credit to consider, but you'll need to act quickly. Those who purchase an EV before September 30, 2025, will qualify for up to $7,500, per H&R Block. If you purchase a used EV, like the OP, you'll qualify for up to $4,000.

Aside from the financial benefits, EVs are also much more environmentally friendly than gas-powered vehicles. They don't run on dirty fuels, which pollute the air and warm the planet at unprecedented rates.

If you're still on the fence, you've got some options. Firstly, you might consider leasing instead of purchasing it outright. Plus, there are more brands than Tesla out there if you'd rather drive another car. Chevy, for example, has some insanely cheap deals on leasing their EVs.

Commenters were supportive of the OP's new purchase.

"Congrats !" one exclaimed. "Welcome to EVs."

"Very nice," another said. "Have fun with it."

