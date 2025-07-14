Automaker announces shocking $10 deal for leasing a new EV — plus 3 more need-to-know stories this week

General Motors is making big gains, Tesla's losing streak won't stop, and Dodge is recalling its Charger EV for a surprising reason — here's all that, and the other news you need to know about clean machines this week.

The Dodge Charger EV is being recalled — for being too quiet

Just shy of 8,400 Charger Daytona EVs are being recalled because some aren't emitting a legally required exhaust sound.

The EV muscle car boasts a Fratzonic "exhaust" system, which is pretty much just a machine that makes noise. It's meant to evoke the rumble of a gas-powered version, but some of the Daytonas don't meet the legal threshold for how loud an EV must be — a requirement to alert pedestrians that a vehicle is coming.

Electric SUVs just keep growing in popularity

Hyundai is the latest EV maker to jump on the SUV-sized bandwagon, with models made in the United States avoiding tariffs, and a smaller concept SUV set to be unveiled this fall.

The new Ioniq 9 is central to Hyundai's growth plans and is built at the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a plant that can manufacture up to 300,000 vehicles per year — an output that can be increased to 500,000 if needed.

GM is trying to fill the void made by Tesla's decline

General Motors' sales more than doubled in the second quarter of the year, while Tesla's U.S. sales dropped by 14%. According to InsideEVs, GM sold 46,280 units during that time (compared to 114,000 in the whole of 2024), thanks to new models like its Cadillac brand's Escalade IQ and Optiq.

In the first half of 2025, GM says it sold some 78,000 EVs, giving the legacy auto giant a 13% share of the EV market. Over the same period, ending on June 30, Tesla delivered 384,000 units, which represents the company's latest sales decline.

How to lease an EV for less than $10 a month

No, that's not a typo: GM is behind some staggeringly good lease deals right now.

Thanks to a cocktail of markdowns, incentives, and end-of-quarter discounts, you can land a brand-new Chevy Equinox EV LT like this one in Washington, D.C., for under $10 per month with a down payment of $2,500.

