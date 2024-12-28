Homeowner looks for advice after considering major tool upgrade: 'You can't put a price on simplicity and convenience'

"You hit a button and it goes. It's that simple."

A homeowner interested in electric tools took to r/Lawncare to learn about the advantages of battery power over gas and plug-in options. They received plenty of advice.

"Why do you choose battery powered tools?" they asked. "Looking for some insights on why you use electrical battery powered tools over gas/plug in lawnmowers/other garden tools."

The poster added that they were already aware of the ease of use and lack of noise with electric tools. But that was a major simplification.

🗣️ If you're thinking about switching to electric yard tools, which of these factors would be most persuasive for you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"No more trips to the gas station. No more oil changes. No more winterizing at the end of the season. No more worrying about if it's going to crank or not," one user replied.

"With battery powered you hit a button and it goes. It's that simple. I have the entire ego suite, including the zero turn. You can't put a price on simplicity and convenience."

Switching to an electric lawn mower, weed eater, and leaf blower is just one way to improve your yard work routine. These upgrades save you money in the long run, including $200 a year on gas and maintenance, and they contribute to a cleaner planet.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Gas lawn equipment in the United States pollutes as much as 6.6 million automobiles over one year, according to Environment America. Some cities and states are even banning the sale and use of such machines since they are contributing to the rapidly rising global temperature, which drives human health problems, mass wildlife die-offs, and increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather.

As commenters noted, companies that sell battery-powered electric tools offer interchangeable components, turning a dreadful midchore trip to the gas station into a relieving stroll to your garage to grab a backup battery.

One user even shared that they installed solar panels on a shed to reap free energy from the sun. With electrical outlets on the inside and outside, the small space was optimal for charging batteries as well as plugging in their branch mulcher.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



