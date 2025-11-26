Homeowner outraged after discovering neighbor's destructive act: 'File a police report'

It's possible to be a good neighbor and have respect for yourself. This Reddit user aims to embody both of those things.

When someone cut four plants on the original poster's property, the OP went to r/NeighborsFromH*** to ask for advice.

They started out by saying that their mom gets along with these neighbors. She was especially generous in allowing the neighbors to grow herbs on her and the OP's property. The OP generally stayed away from them because they didn't mesh.

One day, disaster finally struck.

"My mom woke me up at 4am and tells me that they had disposed of our plants and she found it near the tree in front of our house," the OP explained. "They left a bunch of grass and other yard waste under the tree without bagging it."

They continued: "I don't want to do anything illegal but I am frustrated with this family."

FROM OUR PARTNER Get up to 25% off clinically backed hair growth and repair products — but only for a limited time TYPEBEA is the performance-led haircare brand known for its clinically proven and paraben-free haircare — and it just announced its biggest sale of the year. For a limited time, get 25% off TYPEBEA’s most-loved formulas, including the award-winning scalp serum and the intense repair leave-in treatment, which is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 80% after one use. Learn more

Several Redditors offered advice of their own to the OP.

"File a police report for trespassing and vandalism," one Reddit user said.

Another person wrote: "I would put up a fence and send them a bill for the plants … and add the cost of labor for caring for the plants if you want and send the letter via registered mail."

The OP posted an update a few days later. To add insult to injury, one of their neighbors spoke disrespectfully about the OP to their mom. The neighbor also said she thought the OP's plant "was dead and that's why she tossed it out."

Neighbors can sometimes get in the way of enjoying your outdoor space. It doesn't have to be that way, though. Your neighbors may be stubborn like the OP's, but you won't know unless you talk to them.

If you like planning events, you can host a neighborhood party or gathering so the talk doesn't feel as targeted. You could also try inviting them over just for a coffee or snack. Wait to have a conversation about your yards until you know them better.

Of course, any kind of conversation is easier said than done. And while having a tight-knit community is ideal to some, there are many neighbors out there who just aren't, well, neighborly. Installing a fence or doing anything else to keep disrespectful people out of your garden are valid things to do.

But who knows? You may just make friends with someone who's doing something really neat for the environment.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.