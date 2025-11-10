Homeowner receives surprising message from elderly neighbor: 'I didn't realize'

Homeowners often need the help of professionals to deal with it.

Some plants are extremely resilient and can live a long time.

That's usually a good thing, but one Redditor learned the downside while trying to remove an invasive bush from their property.

As they shared in r/invasivespecies, they had to fight tooth and nail to remove the stump of an old burning bush shrub.

The post's photos show the massive, gnarled ball of roots firmly wedged up against the pavement. The original poster explained how they learned from a neighbor that the shrub may have been planted back when the house was built, which would make it 95 years old.

"I didn't realize I had like the OG plant," they wrote.

Burning bushes are an invasive species in the United States, and they are notoriously difficult to remove. The process can damage nearby driveways and underground pipes if not handled carefully. Homeowners often need the help of professional landscapers, which can be costly.

In this case, the original poster's roommate was able to get the job done.

"He got it out with a hatchet, a shovel, and pure determination," they said in a comment.

Luckily, a simple way to avoid this entire ordeal is to plant native species from the start. They are meant to live in their home regions, so they don't cause headaches like burning bush or other invasives.

That alone saves homeowners the hassle and expense of needing intense landscaping work. Native plants also require less water and overall maintenance, and they don't run other species out of town.

That's all good news for your budget and your yard's ecosystem. Plus, a native plant garden is a magnet for pollinators. Helping them thrive is one of the best ways to support the environment outside your door.

Others on Reddit appreciated the story of perseverance.

"Godspeed. I hired a landscape crew," one person wrote.

"I respect the warrior's spirit in trying to rip it out of the ground," another added.

