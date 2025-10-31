Innovative group battles anxiety by taking action on major global crisis: 'Vibraries'

It's a way to connect with like-minded people.

Nivi Achanta founded the Soapbox Project in 2024 to convert planetary anxiety into cooperative efforts.

As KOMO News reported, Achanta describes her creation as "vibraries," defined by the organization as "a joyful gathering place for social cohesion and civic action," places where members build connections while working toward ecological solutions.

The organization maintains a presence in Belltown, Seattle, and in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood. Plans to expand into three additional metropolitan areas are scheduled for sometime in 2025, with Washington, D.C., California's Bay Area region, and Los Angeles all earmarked.

According to Achanta, two main obstacles prevent people from taking climate action: emotional strain from environmental concerns and feelings of isolation.

A study published in The Lancet Planetary Health supports her assessment. The 2021 survey of 10,000 individuals aged 16 to 25 revealed that 84% experienced worry regarding planetary conditions. More than half reported combinations of sadness, tension, anger, powerlessness, and guilt.

Soapbox addresses these challenges through a combination of social relationships, educational programming, and civic engagement. Programming follows themed cycles that last one month each, featuring facilitated conversations and skill-building sessions. This framework makes large-scale, overwhelming problems feel manageable through shared effort.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

Participation happens through online channels, attendance at in-person gathering spaces, or newsletter subscriptions that offer condensed action blueprints. Members learn about advocacy techniques, such as contacting government representatives, and participate in organized volunteer activities.

Soapbox Project's philosophy prioritizes celebration over crisis messaging. Programming features creative arts, live music, meals centered on vegetables and grains, and festive gatherings alongside serious work that promotes environmental protection and fairness.

Experiencing success in this type of activism can strengthen emotional resilience and encourage personal agency.

Concerned about the direction our world is heading in? Connect with like-minded people. Search for community groups that address environmental challenges, or begin conversations with those around you about implementing solutions.

Collective participation, even in small forms, can counter feelings of futility and generate momentum.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.